Karnataka ex-clerk with ₹15,000 salary caught having assets worth ₹30cr

Kalakappa Nidagundi, a former clerk at the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in Koppal, has been found to have assets worth over ₹30 crore. The discovery was made during a Lokayukta raid. The investigation discovered that Nidagundi owned 24 residences, four plots of land, and 40 acres of agricultural land. He reportedly amassed this wealth over two decades despite earning a monthly salary of ₹15,000 as an outsourced clerk.

Scam exposure Nidagundi's role in ₹72 crore misappropriation scheme at KRIDL The investigation was launched after complaints of a ₹72 crore misappropriation scheme at KRIDL. The scam involved fake projects and forged documents, implicating other officials and a cement supplier. Nidagundi is accused of colluding with former KRIDL Engineer ZM Chincholkar in this scheme. They allegedly siphoned off funds meant for 96 unfinished projects by creating bogus bills and documents.

Asset seizure Gold and silver ornaments seized during raid According to officials, the accused parties allegedly generated fake paperwork and invoices for the 96 projects between 2019 and 2025, covering sewerage, road, and drinking water works in several communities. During the raid, authorities also seized 350gm of gold and 1.5kg of silver ornaments from Nidagundi's properties. Four vehicles were also confiscated, including two cars and two two-wheelers. The wealth was found registered in the names of Nidagundi, his wife, and her brother.