'Smaller ceiling fans, psychiatrist': IIT Kharagpur's measures to prevent suicides

IIT Kharagpur has announced a series of measures to prevent student suicides on its campus. The decision comes after a fourth-year undergraduate student was found hanging in his room at the Rajendra Prasad Hall of Residence this month. One of the key measures is replacing regular ceiling fans with smaller ones in hostel rooms, making them unsuitable for self-harm.

Safety 1st Measures aren't substitute for mental health care: Director Institute Director Suman Chakraborty said that while these measures aren't a substitute for mental health care, they could help prevent impulsive self-harm. He said, "But to avoid certain situations triggered by sudden impulses to self-destruct oneself, when none may be around, during a certain moment." The director added that having or not having instruments for self-harm can make all the difference in crucial moments.

Tech support Phased replacement of fans in all 21 hostels Chakraborty also said that replacing fans in all 21 hostels, which house around 16,000 students, will be done in phases. He added that with a student body of 20,000 and only 15 mental health experts on campus, it's impossible to meet everyone's needs without technological help. The college has also reached out to students through QR codes on hostel room doors with messages like "Let's talk! 'Scan to connect'" and "Every problem has a solution."