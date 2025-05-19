IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Bengaluru
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Monday.
The weather department had earlier forecasted, "heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the west coast (Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, and Kerala) and adjoining Peninsular India during 18th-24th May, 2025."
IMD scientist Sushma Nair said Maharashtra is currently experiencing a pre-monsoon spell due to a line of wind discontinuity inducing thunderstorms.
Monsoon forecast
Early monsoon expected in Mumbai
IMD Mumbai Director Shubhangi Bhute said, "Mumbai is expected to have early monsoon arrival."
The city may witness the monsoon's arrival before its official date of June 11.
IMD Meteorologist Dr. Kashyapi also confirmed that the monsoon is advancing rapidly and could reach Kerala by May 27.
This would be five to six days ahead of schedule for Maharashtra.
Weather warnings
Yellow and orange alerts issued for Maharashtra, Goa
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Dhule, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, Nashik, Beed, Nanded, Jalna, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad.
An orange alert has been issued for Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Satara, and Sangli. In Goa, too, a yellow alert has been sounded.
The IMD also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi with gusty winds reaching up to 50km/h during thunderstorms.
Regional forecast
Heavy rainfall predicted in northeast India, sub-Himalayan regions
In the Northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal regions, the IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next five to six days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from May 18-20; Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and North Interior Karnataka till May 24; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from May 20-22; Rayalaseema region till May 20.
Hailstorms are likely over Himachal on Monday and Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday.
Cyclonic impact
Cyclonic activity affects Bengaluru weather
In Bengaluru, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city and 22 other districts in Karnataka until May 22.
A developing cyclonic activity over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is influencing Bengaluru's weather, bringing widespread rain across Karnataka.
The city received around 100mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours (May 18-19) and is expected to continue experiencing wet conditions through the week.
Monsoon update
Early monsoon arrival expected in Karnataka
The early arrival of the monsoon in Karnataka is likely to benefit agriculture and improve water storage conditions.
The weather forecast suggests temperatures will rise from 30°C on May 18 to 33°C by May 24.
High humidity levels were recorded in Bengaluru recently, with active pre-monsoon showers being witnessed across the region.
Residents are advised to stay prepared for sudden showers amid this unstable weather situation.