What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Monday.

The weather department had earlier forecasted, "heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the west coast (Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, and Kerala) and adjoining Peninsular India during 18th-24th May, 2025."

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said Maharashtra is currently experiencing a pre-monsoon spell due to a line of wind discontinuity inducing thunderstorms.