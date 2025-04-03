Ranya Rao's husband, Jatin Hukkeri, files for divorce
What's the story
As Kannada actor Ranya Rao remains behind bars on charges of gold smuggling, her husband, architect Jatin Hukkeri, has now taken legal steps to end their marriage by filing for divorce.
As per ETimes, the news has come as a major shock to Rao.
The couple's marriage was troubled from the start, according to Hukkeri. "Since the day we got married, I have been enduring pain and distress. Today, I have decided to file for divorce," he stated.
Legal battle
Legal issues have deepened Rao's personal struggles
Reports suggest that the couple had been struggling with serious differences for quite some time.
In recent months, Hukkeri had steadily distanced himself from Rao, and now, he has made the decisive move to legally end their marriage.
Rao, who was arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case, has been denied bail by the court. Her legal team is trying hard for their release.
Adding to her struggles is this news.
Investigation
Rao's frequent trips to Dubai drew scrutiny
Rao's frequent trips to Dubai had attracted the attention of authorities. Reports claim she went to Dubai 30 times over the last year, allegedly smuggling kilos of gold each time.
She was arrested at the Bengaluru airport in March this year. After her detention, the Bengaluru Directorate of Revenue Intelligence raided her home, seizing gold jewelry worth crores.
Relationship
Details about Rao and Hukkeri's marriage and career
Rao and Hukkeri got married in a grand ceremony at the Taj West End on November 27, 2024, before settling in Bengaluru.
Hukkeri, an architect by profession, is married to Rao, the stepdaughter of Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police at the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation.
Earlier, Hukkeri had distanced himself from Rao's smuggling case.