As Kannada actor Ranya Rao remains behind bars on charges of gold smuggling, her husband, architect Jatin Hukkeri, has now taken legal steps to end their marriage by filing for divorce.

As per ETimes, the news has come as a major shock to Rao.

The couple's marriage was troubled from the start, according to Hukkeri. "Since the day we got married, I have been enduring pain and distress. Today, I have decided to file for divorce," he stated.