Emirates bans pagers, walkie-talkies on all its flights
Emirates has issued a travel update prohibiting passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights to, from, or via Dubai. The ban applies to both check-in and cabin baggage, the Middle East's biggest airline announced. "Such items found in passengers' hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police," the airline stated.
Ban follows Hezbollah's communication devices attack
The ban on pagers and walkie-talkies extends to travelers flying to and from Lebanon's Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. The ban was enforced as early as September 19 following a mass attack on Hezbollah's communication devices, which the militant group blamed on Israel. As many as 32 people were killed and thousands were injured in the attacks. However, it should be noted that there are currently no flights between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Lebanon due to regional unrest.
Emirates suspends flights due to regional unrest
Emirates has also suspended all regular flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) until October 5 due to regional unrest. The airline stated, "Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice." However, flights from Dubai to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan via flydubai resumed on Friday.