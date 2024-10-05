Summarize Simplifying... In short Emirates has banned pagers and walkie-talkies on all its flights, including those to and from Beirut, following a mass attack on Hezbollah's communication devices.

Additionally, due to regional unrest, the airline has suspended all regular flights to and from Iraq, Iran, and Jordan until October 5, with no passengers allowed to transit through Dubai to these destinations.

However, flights from Dubai to these countries via flydubai have resumed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The ban applies to both check-in and cabin baggage

Emirates bans pagers, walkie-talkies on all its flights

By Chanshimla Varah 03:33 pm Oct 05, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Emirates has issued a travel update prohibiting passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights to, from, or via Dubai. The ban applies to both check-in and cabin baggage, the Middle East's biggest airline announced. "Such items found in passengers' hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police," the airline stated.

Security measure

Ban follows Hezbollah's communication devices attack

The ban on pagers and walkie-talkies extends to travelers flying to and from Lebanon's Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. The ban was enforced as early as September 19 following a mass attack on Hezbollah's communication devices, which the militant group blamed on Israel. As many as 32 people were killed and thousands were injured in the attacks. However, it should be noted that there are currently no flights between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Lebanon due to regional unrest.

Flight suspension

Emirates suspends flights due to regional unrest

Emirates has also suspended all regular flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) until October 5 due to regional unrest. The airline stated, "Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice." However, flights from Dubai to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan via flydubai resumed on Friday.