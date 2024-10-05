Summarize Simplifying... In short Kamala Harris, during a campaign speech in Michigan, repeatedly said '32 days' after a teleprompter glitch, sparking social media speculation.

Harris was addressing supporters in Flint, Michigan

Video: Kamala Harris keeps repeating '32 days' after teleprompter malfunctions

By Chanshimla Varah 01:54 pm Oct 05, 202401:54 pm

What's the story United States Vice President Kamala Harris found herself in an awkward situation during a speech in Michigan when her teleprompter appeared to malfunction, causing her to say "32 days" in a loop. The incident, which was caught on video and widely shared on social media, occurred as she addressed approximately 5,000 supporters in Flint. During her speech, Harris stumbled over her words and said, "Remember his number 32 today? We got 32 days until the election."

Harris recovers quickly, resumes speech

She then continued with the phrase, stating, "So 32 days, 32 days... Okay. We got some business to do. We got some business to do. All right. 32 days...and we know we will do it...and this is gonna be a very tight race until the very end." The incident came days after social media users claimed to have spotted a teleprompter on set during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, suggesting that Harris was using a script.

Harris's teleprompter use questioned, later debunked

Social media users also suggested that the Zoom crowd for the Winfrey interview was manipulated to appear larger by using photographs of several virtual guests multiple times. However, these allegations were later refuted by fact-checkers who noted that Harris was positioned away from the device during her interview. A representative for Winfrey also clarified that the teleprompter was intended for the host's use, not Harris's.

Harris targets Trump in Michigan campaign speech

Harris's speech in Michigan was a crucial part of her campaign tour, with the state being a key battleground ahead of the November 5 election. During her 25-minute address, she pledged to boost federal investment in small businesses, housing, and the auto industry. She also criticized former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance for their alleged failure to fulfill promises that she claimed had negatively impacted Michigan's auto industry.