Ahead of the Gaza war anniversary, the FBI and DHS have warned of potential threats to Jewish, Muslim, and Arab institutions in the US, urging the public to stay alert.

This comes amidst escalating Middle East tensions, including Israel's strikes on Hezbollah and Iran's missile attack.

This comes amidst escalating Middle East tensions, including Israel's strikes on Hezbollah and Iran's missile attack.

In response, police departments across the country, including NYPD and LAPD, have increased patrols and security measures around these institutions.

FBI warns of potential threats ahead of Gaza war anniversary

By Chanshimla Varah 01:15 pm Oct 05, 202401:15 pm

What's the story The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a public warning about possible extremist violence ahead of the first anniversary of a deadly terror attack in Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The agencies did not specify any particular or credible threats to the United States but mentioned calls by foreign terrorist groups for violence against the West.

FBI and DHS identify potential targets for violent attacks

In their joint announcement, the FBI and DHS stated that "Jewish, Muslim, or Arab institutions—including synagogues, mosques/Islamic centers, and community centers—and large public gatherings...present attractive targets for violent attacks or for hoax threats by a variety of threat actors." They urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The agencies also assessed that foreign terrorist organizations might exploit narratives surrounding hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran to incite lone attackers toward violence in the US.

Israel's actions and recent Middle East tensions add to concerns

The warning also coincides with Israel's deadly strikes on Hezbollah headquarters in Lebanon and its consideration of a response to Iran's recent ballistic missile attack. According to CNN, police departments nationwide have increased patrols around Jewish and Muslim institutions due to these escalating Middle East tensions, the upcoming October 7 anniversary, and the Jewish High Holidays.

Increased security measures around Jewish and Muslim institutions

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has also stepped up its patrols, which are expected to continue for the next two weeks. The NYPD will collaborate with state police on explosive detection missions at bridges and tunnels, using helicopter units for radiation detection. Similarly, the Los Angeles Police Department has increased its patrols to include more officers on duty, command post vehicles, and horse-mounted units.