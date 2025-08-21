Samantha reveals why she's doing fewer films now

Samantha Ruth Prabhu , who has been active in the industry for over 15 years, is now entering a new phase in her career. In a recent interview with Grazia India, she revealed that she will be doing fewer films and only those that truly resonate with her. "I've reached a point where I do things I'm extremely passionate about... I've been a part of several films and series, but not all of them were passion projects," she said.

Work-life balance 'I've reduced the amount of work I do' Prabhu further shared that she has decided to prioritize her physical and mental health by not taking up multiple projects together. "I no longer shoot five films at a time. One thing I've realized is that I need to listen to my body, so I've reduced the amount of work I do," she said. "But now everything I do and put my energy into matters so much more...The quantity may have reduced, but the quality of projects has definitely increased."

Career highlights Her recent projects Prabhu recently made her production debut with the Telugu film Subham under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. She also had a cameo in the movie. Her last full-fledged role was in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she starred opposite Varun Dhawan. The show, an Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel, was praised for its action-packed sequences and emotional drama.