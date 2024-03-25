Next Article

Allu Arjun travels to Dubai to unveil his wax statue

By Aikantik Bag 01:13 pm Mar 25, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Icon Star Allu Arjun is one of the most sought-after stars in Indian cinema and his stardom grew by folds after Pushpa: The Rise's release. Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport accompanied by his spouse Sneha Reddy, and their two children- Ayaan and Arha en route to Dubai. Reportedly, they are traveling to unveil Arjun's wax figure at the Madame Tussauds, Dubai.

Reveal

Arjun's wax statue reveal to take place on Thursday

The actor was seen donning a chic all-black ensemble complemented by a matching baseball cap, with his children mirroring his attire. Reddy opted for a green and white striped shirt coupled with white trousers for the trip. Initially planned for last year, the event was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. The Madame Tussauds Museum announced Arjun's arrival in Dubai via its social media platforms. The event is set to take place on Thursday.

Twitter Post

