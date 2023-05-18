Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil's first look from 'Pushpa: The Rule' out

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 18, 2023, 04:14 pm 3 min read

Fahadh Faasil has wrapped up a key schedule for Allu Arjun-led Pushpa: The Rule' (Picture Credit: Twitter/@mythrimoviemakers)

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule wrapped up another filming schedule on Thursday. Recently, they completed the shooting of an important schedule with Arjun. Now, a key schedule featuring antagonist Fahadh Faasil has been completed, moving a step closer to the upcoming title's wrap. A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, it is expected to be released later this year.

Why does this story matter?

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the much awaited Telugu films of 2023. To be released as a pan-India film, the makers are expecting it to be a similar hit as its prequel which was released in December 2021.

The original movie of the Pushpa franchise featured Arjun, Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, and was directed by Sukumar.

Makers shared Faasil's BTS photo

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house backing Pushpa: The Rule, shared a behind-the-scene image from the film's set, featuring Faasil. The first look of the Malayalm actor was dropped alongside the information of the film's another shoot schedule wrap. "A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' aka #FahadhFaasil," it wrote in the post.

BTS image showed Faasil on the monitor with Sukumar

About Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

Faasil will be seen reprising the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pusha: The Rule. He plays a ruthless police officer who is seen returning to the sequel with vengeance. The first movie had marked Faasil's debut in the Telugu film industry. It also made him a pan-Indian sensation, receiving much love for the grey character that he played.

Will 'Pushpa 2' see one more antagonist?

Previously, there were rumors that suggested that Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi will be joining the cast as one more antagonist in the Pushpa sequel. But, these rumors were found to be false later. However, there still continue to be speculations that one more actor might be joining the team as an antagonist other than Faasil's Shekhawat. Presently, there's no official confirmation on it.

Everything to know about the 'Pushpa' franchise

The first part of the franchise, which was released in 2021, went on to become the biggest Indian cinema blockbuster in the post pandemic era. It went on to collect over Rs. 370 crore at the global box office. Last month, on Arjun's birthday, the makers released the first teaser of the movie, featuring the lead actor along with a poster.