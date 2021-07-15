'Malik' review: Fahadh Faasil's performance makes this familiar tale unique

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 06:37 pm

Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' released today on Amazon Prime Video

Fahadh Faasil's much-awaited movie, Malik, has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the movie revolves around Sulaiman Malik's criminal methods to do the right things for his community and how politicians and police trigger communal riots to put him behind bars. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Jalaja, and Dileesh Pothan. Here's our full review.

Plot

What happens in the movie?

The movie begins with Malik aka Ali Ikka in his 50s who wants to take a pilgrimage to Hajj, after quitting his "ungodly work." But, police arrest him at the airport and convince his nephew, Freddy, who is also arrested for a different reason, to kill Malik in jail. Then, the film shows flashbacks of Malik's life and why he deserves to be killed.

Element

Narayanan showed the influence of power in this movie

Malik—who developed Ramadappally town—is protected and trusted by the townspeople, however, he has lost his loved ones in the process. Narayanan shows the influence of power in this film. The police and politicians try to arrest/kill Malik for years, but his community always stands beside him to save their charismatic leader. The film produced by Anto Joseph also shows beautiful coastal areas of Kerala.

Hero

Faasil's performance deserves a big shoutout

Although Malik knows that a plan to kill him is being executed, he is confident that no soul from Ramadappally will end him. Faasil portrays a flawed character in a beautiful manner. His dialogue delivery, soft and intense expression, action-reaction, and body language deserve a big shoutout. The National Award-winning actor truly went deep into his character and delivered an outstanding performance onscreen.

Cast

Sajayan, Forrt, and other actors were brilliant too

Malik has another strong character, Rosalyn, Malik's wife played by Sajayan, who gave a stellar performance alongside Faasil. There are several tough woman characters in the movie. Jalaja, who played Malik's mother, is also one of them. Forrt as Malik's friend-turned-foe David Chistudas brilliantly performed his complex role. Other actors like George as Anwar Ali and Pothan as PA Aboobacker were impressive, too.

Verdict

'Malik' is slightly slow, but worth watching; gets 3.5 stars

Unlike Bollywood, the Malayalam film industry depends on great scripts and performances and not pretty faces or chiseled bodies. The storyline of this intense political drama is not unique, but several elements like characters, cinematography, and the art of delivering a simple, familiar storyline in an interesting manner make it worth watching. The only drawback is that Malik is slightly slow-paced. Verdict: 3.5 stars