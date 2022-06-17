Entertainment

'Vikram' filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct Allu Arjun's next?

'Vikram' filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct Allu Arjun's next?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 17, 2022, 12:17 pm 2 min read

Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous film 'Vikram' featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is basking in the mammoth success of his latest film Vikram. Now, buzz about his next project is already making the headlines. Reportedly, the director will foray into Tollywood for the first time with his next film. And, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has given his nod to play the lead role, per reports. However, nothing is official so far.

Context Why does this story matter?

Allu Arjun is one of the most bankable actors in Tollywood. Almost all of his films become blockbusters.

His recent film Pushpa: The Rise (2021) set the box office on fire.

Kanagaraj—even though he has helmed only four films so far—is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Kollywood.

So, if they both join forces, it will be an interesting move.

Anticipation Shooting to start after 'Pushpa: The Rule's schedule?

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is currently waiting to start his next project Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Hearsay has that the shooting of the sequel will start in August this year and director Sukumar is working on the script. Reports suggest that Arjun will start shooting for the project with Kanagaraj once Pusha's schedule is wrapped up.

Reports Did Kanagaraj approach other Telugu superstars for the film?

Reports further added that the Kaithi filmmaker approached a few other Telugu superstars like Prabhas, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan for the film first. But finally, Arjun has come on board for the project. A popular production house from Tamil Nadu has agreed to bankroll the project along with a few others joining the team as producers. But let's wait for an official confirmation.

Information Megastar Chiranjeevi hosted a party for 'Vikram's team

In a separate development, megastar Chiranjeevi hosted a party for Kamal Haasan and Kanagaraj to congratulate them on Vikram's success. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is a part of Chiranjeevi's next film Godfather attended the party too. Some reports suggest that Chiru has held discussions with Kanagaraj and offered him a deal to direct a project with his son and Telugu star Charan.