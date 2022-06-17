Entertainment

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' OTT-release: When, where to watch Kartik Aaryan-starrer?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 17, 2022, 11:21 am 2 min read

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is soon going to grace your living room screens. Know all about its OTT premiere here.

Hitting theaters after a lot of dilly-dallying on May 20, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged to be a stand-out winner at the box office. The horror-comedy has been absolutely killing it and has managed to become one of the very few Bollywood financial successes this year. And, now the Anees Bazmee directorial is all set to arrive on OTT. Know all details here.

Context Why does this story matter?

Emerging to be the biggest hit in Aaryan's career, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been receiving a good response from the audience from the beginning.

It bagged Rs. 14.11cr on its opening day and earned Rs. 18.34cr on the second day.

Going forward, the film crossed the Rs. 100cr mark in just nine days!

We can expect it to garner massive viewership on OTT, too.

OTT Netflix has bought the streaming rights of the horror comedy

Streaming giant Netflix will become the residence for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 once it wraps its theatrical run. On Thursday, the social media handles of the streamer announced that the Kiara Advani and Tabu-led movie will arrive on Netflix. Although no date was mentioned, media reports suggest that the movie will arrive after completing 90 days in the cinema halls.

Speculation Will it arrive on Netflix this Sunday?

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, an insider source said the T-Series-backed venture might drop on Netflix by Sunday (June 19), following the usual four-week formula. However, given that Netflix or the producers are yet to officially announce any dates, this seems unlikely. Moreover, the film is still running successfully in the halls, so the makers would want to bank on that.

Numbers It crossed Rs. 175cr mark on Wednesday

Coming to the earning of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film crossed the Rs. 175cr mark on Wednesday (within 27 days of its release) by collecting around Rs. 13cr in its fourth week. It has also made its place in India's top five highest-grossing movies of 2022. Made on an Rs. 75cr budget, its worldwide gross is around Rs. 250cr so far.

Film What's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' all about?

A loosely connected sequel to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revolves around the lives of Ruhan Randhawa (Aaryan), Reet Thakur (Advani), and a vengeful spirit Manjulika (a callback to the old movie). Tabu played dual roles and Rajpal Yadav made a return as Chhote Pandit. While the movie didn't really impress critics, the audience is undoubtedly loving it.