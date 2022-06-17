Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti's glimpse on mother Madhu's birthday

Priyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti's glimpse on mother Madhu's birthday

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 17, 2022, 10:00 am 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpse of her baby girl. (Photo credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared the first proper glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Thursday (June 16). The special occasion was the 61st birthday of Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra. Chopra, who regularly shares her personal and professional updates on Instagram, captioned the post, "Love you to the moon and back Nani." The baby's face, however, has still been kept under wraps.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chopra got hitched to singer-actor Nick Jonas in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in a Hindu and a Christian ceremony.

Their daughter was born reportedly through surrogacy earlier this year, and the couple shared the good news in May.

The baby gets her name from Chopra's and Jonas' mothers, whose names are Madhumalti Chopra and Denise Marie Jonas, respectively.

Instagram post Picture featured three generations of the Chopra family

The Fashion actor took to Instagram to share the heart-melting picture. She wrote, "Happiest birthday mama! May you always smile that infectious smile of yours." In the photo, we can see Madhu cradling the newborn while Chopra lovingly looks on as the three generations of the Chopra family look tightly bound. Jonas was quick to react with heart and cake emojis.

Looking back Malti Marie struggled with health complications for days on end

Things haven't been easy for the youngest Chopra-Jonas, who unfortunately struggled with health complications for over three months. The couple had shared that Malti spent 100 days in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). Calling the phase a "rollercoaster" and "challenging," Chopra had said the journey was indeed "precious." She had also expressed gratitude toward the doctors and other medical staff.

Upcoming releases Chopra has multiple projects in her kitty

On the work front, the global sensation has her hands full with a slew of projects. Speaking of Bollywood, she has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, a road trip drama co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Currently, she is busy with Citadel with Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) and It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan (Outlander).