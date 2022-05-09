Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share first picture of Malti Marie

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 09, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have now shared the very first glimpse of their daughter with the world

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband/singer Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas into their lives back in January this year. And now, on the occasion of Mother's Day (May 8), the celebrity couple has shared the first photograph of the precious little one on social media. They also penned a long note alongside the loving picture. Here's more.

About three years after the Bollywood star and American popstar had a lavish wedding, the pair welcomed their daughter via surrogacy this year.

While both the stars are incredibly active on social media, they remained closely guarded when it came to details about their child.

Last month, reports suggested the newborn was named Malti Marie to honor both the parents' roots.

Post Couple revealed daughter was born premature

Celebrating Mother's Day as a family of six for the first time (Chopra and Jonas co-parent three dogs—Gino, Diana, and Panda), the picture featured Chopra holding their daughter as Jonas fauns at her. The couple shared how Malti Marie had been born prematurely, and thus had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days.

Message 'Our baby is truly a badass'

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," wrote Chopra. Writing, "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she thanked doctors, caregivers, and staff. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass."

On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. pic.twitter.com/XptYSAjoJY — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 8, 2022

Information Jonas penned special message for 'incredible wife'

While both of them wished a "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and caretakers out there," Jonas penned a few lines to thank his "incredible wife" as well. "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you," the singer/actor wrote.