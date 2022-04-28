Entertainment

These 5 slow-burn romantic Korean dramas will surely melt you

These 5 slow-burn romantic Korean dramas will surely melt you

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 28, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

These K-dramas are perfect for your dose of slow-burn romances

Korean romantic dramas appeal to us because of the way they build up the love factor over its episodes. Of course, some K-dramas are relatively quicker with their stories, but the ones that deal with slow-burn romances actually can melt any heart. That's because when the story finally concludes, the end feels worth it! Here are five romantic K-dramas you can watch on OTT.

#1 'When The Weather Is Fine'

The series stars Park Min-young as Mok Hae-won and Seo Kang-Joon as Im Eun-Seob. The two besties grow up together in their hometown until Hae-won has to leave the town. Later, after getting fired from her job, Hae-won applies to a bookstore as a part-time assistant, which happens to be run by Eun-Seob. Eventually, the two grow close once again. It's on Hulu.

#2 'Still 17'

Gong Woo-Jin (Yang Se-jong) is a 30-year-old single man who designs sets. An incident that happened 13 years ago stops him from seeking a relationship. Woo Seo-Ri (Shin Hye-sun) fell into a coma at the age of 17 only to wake up as a 30-year-old, who still behaves like she is 17. The series slowly reveals how the two meet and fall in love.

#3 'Healer'

A journalist, a star reporter and the Healer are all brought together by a dark truth. Seo Jung Ho, played by Ji Chang Wook, is a night courier who goes by the codename 'Healer'. He has to find and protect a girl from people who want her dead. Things take a turn when he ends up falling for her. Watch it on Netflix.

#4 'Coffee Prince'

"Han Kyul gives his family's café a new spin, hiring only good-looking men to work there -- plus an androgynous-looking girl he mistakes for a man," is how the show has been described. It has Yoon Eun-hye, Gong Yoo, and Lee Sun-kyun in the main cast. The show has been created by Lee Yoon-jung, Lee Jeong-a, and Jang Hyeon-ju. It's currently streaming on Netflix.

#5 'Run On'

Ki Sun Gyeom, a professional sprinter, is forced to quit over legal issues. He happens to cross paths with Oh Mi Joo, a film translator. The two instantly feel connected. The web series also introduces us to Seo Dan Ah, CEO of a sports agency who meets art major Lee Young Hwa. Watch the romance between the two couples unfold on Netflix.