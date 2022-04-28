Entertainment

5 crucial scenes that were chopped off from MCU films

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 28, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Having launched 27 films and nine TV series so far, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has built itself a massive fan following over the years. To keep them intrigued about their already released ventures, they often share scenes that were deleted at the editor's table. Some of them actually could have changed the way we perceived a particular film earlier. We list the top five.

#1 'Avengers: Age of Ultron': Thor's visit to Water of Sight

In Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), we see glimpses of Thor visiting the Water of Sight with Dr Erik Selvig. But, in the full-blown sequence, the God of Thunder gets possessed by a Norn and reveals that Ultron has the Mind Stone that apparently "cannot be joined nor kept apart." This scene was a gateway to the Infinity Saga, hence retaining it was important.

#2 'Thor: Ragnarok' - The Grandmaster coming to Earth

A post-credit scene of Thor: Ragnarok (2017) had the Grandmaster boarding the Asgardian ship Ark to reach Earth. It was deleted later, but if it was not, the upcoming projects of MCU would have had more alien species invading our planet. If we are to stretch our imagination, it could have helped the Avengers in their battle against Thanos, if at all.

#3 'The Incredible Hulk' - Captain America's frozen body

When Bruce Banner transforms into the Hulk while trying to kill himself in The Incredible Hulk (2008), a giant ice structure collapses. Captain America was supposed to appear from that for a quick moment. This would have changed the entire plot of the Cap as it would have meant that he was either thrown out of the Red Skull's plane or tried to escape.

#4 'Shang-Chi' (2021)- Scene connecting Mandarin to Tony Stark's abduction

Following the release of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a deleted scene was shared on Marvel's social media handles. In it, an interesting connection between the film and the first Iron Man movie was established. A terrorist outfit named Ten Rings that was behind Tony Stark's kidnapping in Afghanistan was shown, and they even discussed about the 'Iron Gang Leader's kidnap.

#5 'Thor': S.W.O.R.D was almost introduced way before 'WandaVision'

WandaVision is on air and we know what Sentient World Observation and Response Department S.W.O.R.D deals with, right? But, in the deleted ending of Thor (2011), Dr Selvig talks about S.W.O.R.D, while he tries to open a portal to find Thor. And when he opens the portal, instead of Thor Loki pops out. This means, MCU had thought of S.W.O.R.D way before WandaVision.