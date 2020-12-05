As Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. was the face of Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade before his tragic demise in Avengers: Endgame. However, many key details about this character are still unknown to the fans. To honor the legacy of this founding member of the Avengers, here are some interesting facts about Iron Man that would leave you surprised.

Characterization Tony's character is based on inventor-industrialist Howard Hughes

Tony Stark's 'genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist' persona is based on Howard Hughes, who was called 'one of the most colorful men of our time' by Stan Lee. Hughes was an inventor, an adventurer, a multi-billionaire, and a ladies' man before his mental health started to deteriorate. Interestingly, Tony's father was also named Howard in the comics and movies. Coincidence? I think not.

Cold War Iron Man represented the anti-communist stance during the Cold War

The world of comics is not free of propaganda, the biggest example being Captain America. Iron Man also served a similar purpose during the Cold War era where he represented the anti-communist stance. In fact, he made his debut in 1963 during the Cold War. Although Stan Lee didn't introduce the character, he did come up with the idea of a 'quintessential capitalist' hero.

Area 51 Tony Stark is the owner of Area 51

The mystery around Area 51, the United States Air Force facility in Nevada, has always resulted in over-the-top conspiracy theories. Some mention aliens, others believe there are advanced weapons out there. But on Earth-616, Tony Stark owns the place. Weird, right? In Avengers #19, Stark revealed that he bought the place when the government quietly put it up for sale.

Alcoholic Tony Stark's constant fight with alcohol addiction

In Iron Man 2, there was a small glimpse of Tony's alcohol problems when he got drunk and almost destroyed his house. Then MCU never touched the topic again. But in comics, Stark is a raging alcoholic. In fact, his fight with addiction in the storyline, Demon In A Bottle, became quite revolutionary because it dealt with real issues instead of alien conflicts.

Tie-ups Tony joined the Guardians of the Galaxy