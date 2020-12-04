Recently, Akshay Kumar met with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and discussed his upcoming movie Ram Setu. He reportedly expressed his desire to shoot parts of the movie in Ayodhya, for which he has now received the go-ahead from the authorities. Akshay also discussed the prospects of the planned film city in UP with the CM. Here are more details.

Details This movie is set to go on floors in 2021

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie is set to go on floors next year in UP. "Since Akshay and his director, Abhishek Sharma, want to present an accurate depiction, they want to shoot in real locations in the state, including Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. They want to kick off the film by mid-2021," a source has revealed to Mumbai Mirror.

Details What is 'Ram Setu' all about?

Set in contemporary times, the film explores the journey of the protagonist as he attempts to discover whether the Ram Setu is a myth or reality. For the unversed, director Abhishek Sharma has previously helmed movies like The Zoya Factor, Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden, and others. However, other details about the movie have been kept under wraps.

Visit Akshay met UP CM during his Mumbai visit

Recently, CM Adityanath visited Mumbai and met with many film personalities to discuss his plan of building a new film city in Noida. Akshay also met the CM and discussed the proposed film city as well as the script of Ram Setu with him. The CM also met actors and directors like Arjun Rampal, Satish Kaushik, Boney Kapoor, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and others.

Other projects Akshay has resumed shooting for 'Atrangi Re'

Talking of Akshay, the actor is looking to complete all his projects that were earlier halted due to the lockdown. After completing the shoot of Bell Bottom, he has resumed work on his upcoming movie Atrangi Re, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will reportedly start shooting for his action-comedy film Bachchan Pandey in January 2021.

Other details Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal will also shoot in UP