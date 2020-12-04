The Targaryen dynasty will revisit its roots soon as House of the Dragon will officially commence its principal photography in 2021. Sharing some awe-inspiring artworks of dragons to be seen in the show, the Twitter handle of Game of Thrones announced this on Friday. "Dragons are coming. #HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021," read the post teasing two images of an ominous red dragon.

Twitter Post The Dragons will be back in this 'GoT' prequel!

Dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020

Appearance 'Look out for dragons overhead!' says WarnerMedia CEO

The dragons in this show would look different than those in the parent series if the images are to believed. The concept artworks were teased by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar on Medium in a post where he detailed the studio's 2021 plans. "Principal photography starts on the next Game of Thrones series in a few months. Look out for dragons overhead!" he informed.

Premise Based on George RR Martin's book titled 'Fire and Blood'

House of the Dragon is based on author George RR Martin's book titled Fire and Blood, which delineates incidents in the fantastic world of Westeros 300 years before the saga of Game of Thrones began. Nothing else is known. Fans are hyped about how the show will tackle the fearsome war of Westeros often called The Dance of the Dragons.

Actor Only casting till now: Paddy Considine as King Targaryen

For now, the only lead actor who has been finalized as a cast is Paddy Considine, who will play King Viserys Targaryen. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik are the showrunners for this highly anticipated series that will premiere on an unconfirmed date in 2022. Condal had earlier said that they have "big shoes to fill" given GoT's reputation, and we couldn't agree more!

Details Showrunner remained tight-lipped about content of the prequel