Manchester United suffer massive Andre Onana blow: Details here

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will not play in the club's pre-season matches during the United States tour after suffering a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old Cameroon international has responded well to initial treatment and will still travel to America for the three-game Premier League Summer Series later in July. However, his time there will be dedicated solely to recovery. Here are the details.

Goalkeeper shift Bayindir likely to be United's 1st-choice goalkeeper With Onana's absence, Altay Bayindir is likely to be Ruben Amorim's first-choice goalkeeper in the pre-season. There were doubts over the Turkey international's future at Old Trafford after he lost out to Onana for selection in the Europa League final in May. However, Amorim has expressed his trust in Onana despite his high-profile mistakes since joining from Inter Milan for £47.2 million in 2023 under former manager Erik ten Hag.

Upcoming matches United's 2025 pre-season schedule Manchester United will kick off their pre-season against rivals Leeds in Stockholm on July 19. They will also play West Ham, Bournemouth, and Everton in the US from July 27 to August 3. The club will complete their preparations with a match against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9. Onana's injury raises questions about whether United will be looking for another goalkeeper, amid speculation at the end of last season about possible alternatives.