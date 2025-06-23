Juventus cruise past Wydad in FIFA Club World Cup: Stats

Juventus cruised to a 4-1 victory over Moroccan side Wydad in the 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup. The match was played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where temperatures soared to a sweltering 35°C by full-time. The win puts Juventus on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament. Here are the details and stats.

Juve Juventus go to half-time with 2-1 lead Abdelmounaim Boutouil's own goal in the 6th minute, handed Juventus a 1-0 lead. Thereafter, Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz scored his side's 2nd 10 minutes later. Notably, it was his effort that led to an own-goal which deflected off Boutouil, catching goalkeeper Mehdi Benabid off-guard. The second was a stunning long-range effort that hit the top corner of the net. Despite Juventus's dominance, Wydad's Thembinkosi Lorch managed to score a goal with a delicate chip over Michele di Gregorio in the 25th minute.

Information What happened in the 2nd half? Yildiz struck again in the second half to restore Juventus's two-goal lead. In the last moments, substitute Dusan Vlahovic converted a penalty in stoppage time to seal the 4-1 victory for the Italian side.

Information Here are the match stats and points table Juve had nine attempts with three shots on target. Wydad managed 15 attempts with 6 shots on target. Juventus had 64% ball possession and an 86% pass accuracy from 488 passes. Juve are placed 1st in Group G with two wins from two games (6 points). Their next clash is versus Manchester City.

Duo Key numbers of Vlahovic and Yildiz Playing his 43rd match for Juventus in all competitions this season, Vlahovic has raced to 16 goals. Overall, the striker owns 57 goals for the club in 145 appearances. Yildiz, with his brace vs Wydad, owns 11 goals for Juve this season from 49 appearances in all competitions. He has bagged 14 goals in 81 appearances for the club in total, including three in the Club World Cup from two games.