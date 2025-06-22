Headingley Test, Day 3: England vs India match evenly poised

The 1st Test match between England and India at Headingley is evenly poised at the moment. England resumed Day 3 on 209/3 before being bundled out for 465. They fell six short of India's 471. Harry Brook was the star performer for England, scoring a quick-fire 99 before falling to Prasidh Krishna's short-ball trap. For India , Jasprit Bumrah finished with five wickets. In response, India have lost two wickets in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan. India are 90/2.

England Summary of the Day England lost centurion Ollie Pope's wicket early on in the morning session as the hosts got reduced to 225/4. Ben Stokes joined Brook in the middle and the two batters added 51 runs. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Stokes before Jamie Smith came in and scored a vital 40. Alongside Brook, he shared a 73-run stand. Brook, who was dropped twice, was galloping toward a hundred, but got out on 99. The likes of Chris Woakes (38) and Brydon Carse (22) frustrated India. England managed 465, falling six short of India's 1st innings score of 471.

Brook Brook gets two lives on Day 3 Brook made the most out of a no ball from Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 and two dropped catches on Day 3. Resuming Day 3 on 0*, the classy Test batter foiled India. He was at his aggressive best and played a wide range of shots. Notably, Brook was dropped by Rishabh Pant off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling before lunch. He was then dropped on 82 by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully off Bumrah's bowling.

Information Prasidh ends Brook's stay Brook, who added 49 runs with Woakes for the 7th wicket, was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna with a short ball. The batter was tempted and took his chance. A top edge ended in a catch which Shrdul Thakur accepted. England were 398/7 with Brook's departure.

Stats 12th Test fifty for Brook; 8th on home soil Brook scored 99 runs from 112 balls. He hit 11 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 88.39). This was the batter's 12th fifty in Tests as he missed out on a 9th hundred. He owns 2,438 runs from 26 matches (42 innings) at 59.46. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has raced to 918 runs from 15 home Tests (22 innings) at 41.72 (100s: 1, 50s: 8).

Do you know? Unwanted records for Brook after being dismissed on 99 As per Cricbuzz, Brook is the third batter at Headingley to fall for 99 after Pakistan's Salim Malik (vs Eng, 1987) & England's Michael Atherton (vs SA, 1994). He is the second English batter to be dismissed on 99 after after Marcus Trescothick (Mohali, 2001).

Bumrah Bumrah claims his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests Bumrah claimed figures worth 5/83 from 24.4 overs. He bowled 5 maidens. Bumrah, who picked all three English wickets on Day 2, finished the hosts' innings by taking the last two scalps on Day 3. Playing his 46th Test (87 innings), Bumrah has raced to 210 wickets. He averages 19.33 (ER: 2.77). This was the pacer's 14th five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 15 matches versus England, he has 65 wickets at 21.73. He owns four five-wicket hauls versus England. This was also Bumrah's 3rd five-wicket haul on English soil.

Catches 4 catches dropped off Bumrah's bowling Indian fielders were guilty of dropping four catches off Bumrah's bowling. Jaiswal was guilty of dropping three of these catches. Duckett was dropped once each by Jaiswal and Jadeja. Centurion Pope was dropped by Jaiswal at third slip. On Day 3, Jaiswal dropped Brook at gully when the batter was on 82.

Numbers 150 wickets, 10th five-wicket haul in SENA for Bumrah This was Bumrah's 12th five-wicket haul in away Tests (home of opposition). He has 163 wickets in away Tests at 19.38. Meanwhile, this was his 10th five-wicket haul in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He now owns 150 wickets in SENA nations at 20.88 from 32 matches.

Information Prasidh and Siraj share 5 wickets between them Prasidh claimed three wickets for 128 runs from 20 overs. He didn't bowl a single maiden over. Meanwhile, Siraj finished with two scalps from 27 overs, giving away 122 runs (0 maidens).