Centurion Shubman Gill surpasses 2,000 Test runs: Decoding his stats

Shubman Gill played a stunning knock of an unbeaten 127 from 175 balls on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Gill walked in when India were 92/2 and he shared a solid 129-run stand alongside fellow centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal.

After the wicket of Jaiswal post the tea interval, Gill and Rishabh Pant formed a 138*-run stand.

