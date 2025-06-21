Centurion Shubman Gill surpasses 2,000 Test runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Shubman Gill played a stunning knock of an unbeaten 127 from 175 balls on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.
Gill walked in when India were 92/2 and he shared a solid 129-run stand alongside fellow centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal.
After the wicket of Jaiswal post the tea interval, Gill and Rishabh Pant formed a 138*-run stand.
Here's more.
Knock
2 century-plus stands amidst a captain's knock
Gill's record-breaking ton on his captaincy debut in Tests saw him be part of two brilliant 100-plus stands.
Gill played beautifully and got to a composed hundred.
Alongside Jaiswal, he dominated the 2nd session. And then with Pant, he helped India finish strongly at 359/3.
Gill's 127* was laced with 1 six and 16 fours. He struck at 72.57.
Runs
2,000 runs for Gill in Tests
Gill completed 2,000 Test runs in 60 innings (2,020 currently) with his 107th run.
Gill, who smashed his 6th hundred in Tests, has scored 1,177 runs from 17 home matches at 42.03 (100s: 4, 50s: 5).
In 14 away matches (home of opposition), he has 776 runs at 35.27 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).
In 2 neutral venue matches, he owns 67 runs at 16.75.