1st Test: SL's Asitha Fernando takes four-fer against Bangladesh
What's the story
Bangladesh racked up a mammoth score 495 in the first innings of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
The innings was highlighted by centuries from senior batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto, as well as a 90-run knock from Litton Das.
Although the trio tormented the bowlers, the hosts made a formidable comeback led by Asitha Fernando.
The Lankan pacer took four wickets on a spin-friendly surface.
Partnership details
Record-breaking partnerships for Bangladesh
Mushfiqur (163) and Shanto (148) shared a record 264-run stand for the fourth wicket.
The partnership, which came off 480 balls, is now Bangladesh's highest for the fourth wicket against Sri Lanka in Tests.
It broke the previous record of Litton Das and Mominul Haque, who added 180 runs in 2018.
After Shanto's dismissal, Mushfiqur continued with Das, who counter-attacked, to add another 149 runs for the fifth wicket.
SL bowlers
How the Lankan bowlers fared
Following Mushfiqur's departure, Bangladesh lost wickets in quick succession.
Milan Rathnayake (3/39) claimed a flurry of wickets to end the second day's play.
Asitha Fernando (4/86) took the last wicket early on Day 3, ending Bangladesh's innings at 495 runs. He earlier took the key wickets of Anamul Haque, Shanto, and Mushfiqur.
Tharindu Rathnayake also picked up three wickets but was expensive.
Stats
Fernando gets past 75 wickets
In 23 Tests, Fernando has raced to 76 wickets at an average of 27.40. His tally includes 2 fifers and a match haul of 10 wickets.
The Lankan pacer has an exceptional record against Bangladesh in the format.
He has snapped up 21 wickets from just four Tests against the side at an average of 18.95. One of his two Test fifers came in Bangladesh.