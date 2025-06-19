What's the story

Bangladesh racked up a mammoth score 495 in the first innings of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The innings was highlighted by centuries from senior batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto, as well as a 90-run knock from Litton Das.

Although the trio tormented the bowlers, the hosts made a formidable comeback led by Asitha Fernando.

The Lankan pacer took four wickets on a spin-friendly surface.