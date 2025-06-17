Indian batters with most Test centuries in England
What's the story
Over the years, Indian batters have delivered some memorable and riveting performances on English soil, defying the odds.
Scoring a century in England, where both pitch and conditions favor seamers, is no mean feat.
As India gear up to take the Englishmen once again, we take a look at the Indian batters with most Test tons on England soil.
#1
Rahul Dravid: 6 centuries
Of all the Indian greats to conquer England, Rahul Dravid remains indispensable.
Between 1996 and 2011, Dravid played 13 Tests in England. He racked up 1,376 runs at a phenomenal average of 68.80, his best in a country other than India (10-plus matches).
He scored six centuries and four fifties in those matches.
No other Indian owns more than four tons in this regard.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar: 4 centuries
Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer for India on England soil in Test cricket.
Between 1990 and 2011, the Master Blaster hammered 1,575 runs at an average of 54.31 in the nation. He slammed four centuries and eight half-centuries.
Tendulkar also has the third-highest individual Test score for India in England. He scored a 330-ball 193 in the 2002 Leeds Test.
#3
Dilip Vengsarkar: 4 centuries
Dilip Vengsarkar shares the second spot on this list with Tendulkar. The former owns four Test centuries on England soil.
Vengsarkar slammed 960 runs from 13 Tests at an average of 48.00 in England. His tally also includes four half-centuries.
Between 1979 and 1990, the legendary Indian opener played some historic knocks overseas.
His 61 and 102* helped India win the 1986 Headingley Test.
Information
Joint-most Test tons for India against England
As per ESPNcricinfo, Dravid has the joint-most centuries (7) for India against England in Test cricket, with Tendulkar. Overall, the former racked up 1,950 runs from 21 Tests at a stunning 60.93 against England.