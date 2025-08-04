China cracks down on counterfeit Labubu dolls, safeguarding IP, culture

China has intensified its efforts to crack down on the counterfeiting of Labubu dolls, a popular character designed by Kasing Lung and sold by toy giant Pop Mart. The move comes as part of a larger effort to protect domestic intellectual property and cultural exports. The collectible doll line alone raked in $418 million in revenue over the past year.

Market impact Surge in counterfeit dolls The popularity of Labubu has led to a surge in counterfeit dolls, dubbed Lafufus, on e-commerce platforms and in physical stores. To combat this, Chinese customs seized nearly 49,000 fake Labubu-related products between late June and early July. These included blind-box toys, plush dolls, accessories, and stationery. A major seizure was made at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, where bags full of Lafufu dolls were found.

Police action Arrests and brand expansion In a separate case, Shanghai police arrested eight people, including a ringleader, and seized over 5,000 counterfeit toys worth an estimated $1.67 million. The crackdown comes as Pop Mart seeks to expand Labubu's brand globally. In response to the surge in counterfeiting, the company has applied for the Lafufu trademark and launched anti-piracy packaging.