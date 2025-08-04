China cracks down on counterfeit Labubu dolls, safeguarding IP, culture
China has intensified its efforts to crack down on the counterfeiting of Labubu dolls, a popular character designed by Kasing Lung and sold by toy giant Pop Mart. The move comes as part of a larger effort to protect domestic intellectual property and cultural exports. The collectible doll line alone raked in $418 million in revenue over the past year.
Market impact
Surge in counterfeit dolls
The popularity of Labubu has led to a surge in counterfeit dolls, dubbed Lafufus, on e-commerce platforms and in physical stores. To combat this, Chinese customs seized nearly 49,000 fake Labubu-related products between late June and early July. These included blind-box toys, plush dolls, accessories, and stationery. A major seizure was made at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, where bags full of Lafufu dolls were found.
Police action
Arrests and brand expansion
In a separate case, Shanghai police arrested eight people, including a ringleader, and seized over 5,000 counterfeit toys worth an estimated $1.67 million. The crackdown comes as Pop Mart seeks to expand Labubu's brand globally. In response to the surge in counterfeiting, the company has applied for the Lafufu trademark and launched anti-piracy packaging.
Consumer guidance
Visual guides for consumers
The Chinese government has also issued visual guides for consumers to spot real toys. For example, it highlights that original Labubu figures have nine teeth while fake ones often don't. This aggressive response from the Chinese authorities shows their commitment to protecting domestic brands, especially those that are part of their cultural soft power strategy.