Australia recruits 7,000 soldiers in a year using TikTok ads
What's the story
Australia's military recruitment has hit a 15-year high, with over 7,000 full-time personnel enlisted in the 2024-25 financial year. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) attributed this surge to targeted advertising campaigns on social media platform TikTok and online games. Defense Personnel Minister Matt Keogh said the strategy involved placing ads "where our target age groups are" to highlight diverse career opportunities in the military.
Influencer impact
Ads also target key influencers of potential recruits
Keogh also revealed that the ads were aimed at "key influencers" of potential recruits, including parents and teachers. This strategy appears to have paid off, with applications rising to over 75,000—a five-year high and a 28% year-on-year increase. The median age of new recruits is reportedly 23 years.
Recruitment strategy
Broader strategy to reach young Australians
The targeted ads on TikTok and online games were aimed at showcasing the diverse career paths available in the Australian military. This approach is part of a broader strategy to reach young Australians where they spend most of their time—on social media and gaming platforms. The government hopes that this "smarter" digital outreach will continue to boost recruitment numbers in the coming years.