Australia recruits 7,000 soldiers in a year using TikTok ads

Keogh also revealed that the ads were aimed at "key influencers" of potential recruits, including parents and teachers. This strategy appears to have paid off, with applications rising to over 75,000—a five-year high and a 28% year-on-year increase. The median age of new recruits is reportedly 23 years.

Recruitment strategy

Broader strategy to reach young Australians

The targeted ads on TikTok and online games were aimed at showcasing the diverse career paths available in the Australian military. This approach is part of a broader strategy to reach young Australians where they spend most of their time—on social media and gaming platforms. The government hopes that this "smarter" digital outreach will continue to boost recruitment numbers in the coming years.