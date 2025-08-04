Xiaomi launches open‑source AI voice model for cars and homes

The launch of MiDashengLM-7B is Xiaomi's response to the growing trend among Chinese tech giants to develop AI tools for more than just text. Companies like Alibaba and Tencent have recently launched models capable of processing images, videos, and sounds. This is all part of a larger effort by these firms to compete with global players such as OpenAI .

Industry focus

AI development and open-source trend in China

The development of artificial intelligence has become a key focus for China's tech sector. Many leading companies, including Xiaomi, are investing heavily in this area and opting to make their work open source to attract customers. This move is seen as a way to secure a competitive edge in the global AI race, which both US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have stressed is critical for their countries.