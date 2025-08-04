Xiaomi launches open‑source AI voice model for cars and homes
What's the story
Xiaomi has released a new open-source voice model, MiDashengLM-7B, to enhance its automotive and smart home technologies. The model is based on Xiaomi's existing foundational voice model used in cars and smart home devices. It also integrates Alibaba Group's open-source Qwen2.5-Omni-7B. The development comes as part of Xiaomi's broader strategy to diversify its business beyond smartphones into electric vehicles (EVs) and artificial intelligence (AI).
Strategic move
Response to AI tool trend in China
The launch of MiDashengLM-7B is Xiaomi's response to the growing trend among Chinese tech giants to develop AI tools for more than just text. Companies like Alibaba and Tencent have recently launched models capable of processing images, videos, and sounds. This is all part of a larger effort by these firms to compete with global players such as OpenAI.
Industry focus
AI development and open-source trend in China
The development of artificial intelligence has become a key focus for China's tech sector. Many leading companies, including Xiaomi, are investing heavily in this area and opting to make their work open source to attract customers. This move is seen as a way to secure a competitive edge in the global AI race, which both US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have stressed is critical for their countries.