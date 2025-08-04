Auto stocks rally on strong July sales, positive Q1 earnings

Shares of major automakers in India witnessed a major spike today, after strong July sales and positive Q1 earnings. The Nifty Auto index has jumped over 1.5%, making it the top sectoral gainer today. The rally comes after a period of decline triggered by trade issues affecting the auto stocks.

Market leader Hero MotoCorp shares jump after robust July sales Hero MotoCorp led the market surge with a 3.4% jump in its share price to ₹4,458 per share. The company reported selling 4.5 lakh units in July, a whopping 21% increase from last year. Motorcycle sales rose by almost 18% to four lakh units while scooter sales jumped over 64% to 49,140 units during this period.

Corporate performance TVS Motor Company reports 35% rise in net profit TVS Motor Company's shares also rose by over 3%, trading at ₹2,954 per share. The company reported a 35% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹779 crore for Q1 FY26. Its operating EBITDA also rose by 32% to ₹1,263 crore during this period. Tube Investments of India saw its shares jump by 3% to trade at ₹2,898 per share despite a 12% on-year fall in net profit for Q1 FY26.

Market response Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland shares gain over 2% each Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland's shares both gained over 2% each. The two companies reported a 31% and 4% YoY rise in monthly sales for July, respectively. Other companies such as Bosch, Bharat Forge, and Samvardhana Motherson saw their shares gain nearly 2%, while Mahindra & Mahindra's shares rose by 1.4%.