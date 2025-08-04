'Hasn't been easy': Vaani on struggle to find good scripts

Actor Vaani Kapoor , who recently made her OTT debut with Yash Raj Films 's Mandala Murders, has opened up about her struggle to find good scripts and opportunities in the industry. In an interview with Zoom, she said that it hasn't been easy for her to get exciting scripts that allow her to do something different. "I would love to do more films, but it is not easy to get the right film," she said.

Career focus 'Intention is to hold on to self-belief' Kapoor further emphasized her dedication to quality over quantity in her career. "Sometimes, you have to wait for something good to come along, even for something marginally new," she said. "The intention is to hold on to self-belief and back oneself even in the times that are not the best." "I never run after money and the perks of being an actor. I am craving good work... That's the intention."

Opportunity scarcity Kapoor has not signed anything she has no conviction for Kapoor further added, "If more good films start coming my way, you will see me a lot more often. It is not so easy, doesn't come so easily and less often, they have not tapped my door." "I have tried to hold onto myself and not sign anything that I have no conviction for," she added.