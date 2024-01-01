Upcoming petrol-powered scooters in 2024: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:18 pm Jan 01, 2024

Hero Xoom 160 will be the brand's largest capacity offering to date

As the Indian scooter market experiences a surge in electrification, many consumers continue to favor Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models over their electric counterparts. The Centre's decision not to extend the FAME 2 subsidy beyond March 2024 is expected to influence this preference further. To meet this demand, several petrol-powered scooters are slated for a 2024 launch, including models from Hero MotoCorp and TVS.

Hero Xoom 125R and Xoom 160

Hero MotoCorp will introduce the sporty Xoom 125R, a larger version of the Xoom 110, filling the gap left by the discontinued Hero Maestro. Unveiled at EICMA 2023, the Xoom 125R will compete with the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, and Aprilia SR 125. Additionally, Hero plans to launch a 160cc maxi-scooter, the Hero Xoom 160, also showcased at EICMA 2023. This vehicle will be the company's largest capacity offering to date, rivaling the Aprilia SXR160 and Yamaha Aerox 155.

What about TVS Jupiter 125 Classic?

This year, TVS should release the Jupiter 125 Classic, featuring a retro design with a vintage-inspired paint scheme. Round mirrors with chrome finish, fly screen, a new comfortable seat with integrated pillion back support, and an analog instrument console, should be available as well. Priced higher than the Jupiter 125's disc brake variant (Rs. 90,655 ex-showroom), it could serve as a more affordable alternative to retro-styled scooters like Vespas.

Two EV scooters will debut this January

Some surprise launches from Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and other two-wheeler manufacturers may also be on the horizon for 2024. As for EV scooters, the Ather 450X Apex will debut on January 6, while the new Bajaj Chetak will arrive on January 9.