2023 Hero Glamour 125 debuts in India: Check top alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 26, 2023 | 06:12 pm 3 min read

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2023 iteration of the Glamour 125 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is offered in two variants. The updated bike now offers a more accessible seat height and an all-new digital instrument cluster. The sporty commuter offering remains mechanically identical with the same 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine and idle start-stop system.

Firstly, let's take a look at the Hero Glamour 125

The 2023 Hero Glamour 125 features a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, an angular headlamp, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a sleek taillamp. It gets a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers for safety. It draws power from a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (10.7hp/10.6Nm).

Bajaj CT 125X: Price starts at Rs. 74,016

Bajaj Auto's CT 125X sports a sculpted 11-liter fuel tank with rubberized pads on the sides, a round headlamp with a protective casing, a flat-type single seat, and a rear carrier. For safety, there's a disc brake on front wheel, a drum brake on rear wheel, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine (10.7hp/11Nm).

Honda Shine 125: Price begins at Rs. 79,800

Honda Shine 125 sits on a diamond frame and flaunts a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat, a chromed exhaust, designer alloy wheels, and a windscreen. To ensure the safety of the rider, it has disc brake on front wheel, a drum brake on rear wheel, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor (10.6hp/11Nm).

Honda SP 125: Price starts at Rs. 86,017

Honda's SP 125 has a muscular fuel tank, an LED headlamp with DRL, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat-type seat, and a digital instrument cluster. A disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers ensure rider safety. It draws power from a 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops (10.7hp/10.9Nm).

TVS Raider: Price begins at Rs. 86,803

The TVS Raider 125 gets a sculpted fuel tank, either a single-piece seat or split-type seats, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and designer alloy wheels. For rider safety, it has a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on rear wheel, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is backed by a 124.8cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill (15.3hp/11.2Nm).

