Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition launched: Check price, features
Bajaj Auto has launched the Carbon Fibre edition of its Pulsar 125 motorbike in India. It is available in single and split-seat versions, and its price starts at Rs. 89,254. As for the highlights, the variant has a stylish design and is fueled by a 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 11.64hp. The features remain unchanged.
- The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is an affordable commuter bike in India and its Carbon Fibre edition is expected to raise its sales in the market.
- The model is the latest addition to the brand's portfolio on our shores and offers good looks, decent features, and nice performance.
- In our market, the two-wheeler rivals the likes of the Honda Shine.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition flaunts a black base paint along with carbon fiber graphics on the belly pan, fuel tank, front fender, and rear cowl. It packs a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a side-slung exhaust, and split-type grab rails. It rides on black alloy wheels and is available in Red and Blue shades.
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition draws power from a 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 11.64hp and a peak torque of 10.8Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the commuter bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual gas-charged springs on the rear end.
In India, the single-seat version of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition carries a price tag of Rs. 89,254. Meanwhile, the split-style variant sports a price figure of Rs. 91,642 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).