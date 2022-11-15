Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition launched: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 15, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition starts at Rs. 89,254 (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has launched the Carbon Fibre edition of its Pulsar 125 motorbike in India. It is available in single and split-seat versions, and its price starts at Rs. 89,254. As for the highlights, the variant has a stylish design and is fueled by a 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 11.64hp. The features remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is an affordable commuter bike in India and its Carbon Fibre edition is expected to raise its sales in the market.

The model is the latest addition to the brand's portfolio on our shores and offers good looks, decent features, and nice performance.

In our market, the two-wheeler rivals the likes of the Honda Shine.

Design The motorbike has side-slung exhaust and alloy wheels

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition flaunts a black base paint along with carbon fiber graphics on the belly pan, fuel tank, front fender, and rear cowl. It packs a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a side-slung exhaust, and split-type grab rails. It rides on black alloy wheels and is available in Red and Blue shades.

Information It runs on a 12hp, 124cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition draws power from a 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 11.64hp and a peak torque of 10.8Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the commuter bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual gas-charged springs on the rear end.

Information Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition: Pricing

In India, the single-seat version of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition carries a price tag of Rs. 89,254. Meanwhile, the split-style variant sports a price figure of Rs. 91,642 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).