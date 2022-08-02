Auto

Royal Enfield Hunter 350's variants leaked ahead of launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 02, 2022, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be equipped with single/dual-channel ABS. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The details regarding the variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 have been leaked prior to its launch in India on August 7. The upcoming motorcycle will be the most affordable offering from the homegrown bikemaker and will be available in three variants: Retro, Metro, and Metro Rebel. The two-wheeler will be offered in single-tone or dual-tone paint schemes, depending on the trim.

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield is slowly making progress with its all-new J-series platform in India.

The brand introduced the new architecture in 2020 with the Meteor 350 and received praises from the media and buyers alike for reducing the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels on the motorcycle.

The Hunter 350 plans to benefit from the modern chassis and offer the most value-for-money proposition.

Design The motorcycle will have a ribbed-pattern seat and wide handlebar

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will sport a retro-scrambler look and feature a sculpted fuel tank with a monotone/dual-tone paint job, a round headlamp unit, ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, circular mirrors and taillamp, and a wide handlebar. The motorcycle should pack a semi-digital instrument cluster sourced from the Meteor 350. The two-wheeler will ride on either wire-spoke or alloy wheels.

Information It will be backed by a 349cc, single-cylinder engine

The Hunter 350 will be offered with a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers its siblings, the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The mill should produce a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. It will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It will be equipped with a front disc brake

In terms of safety equipment, the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, along with either single-channel or dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing and availability

Royal Enfield should disclose the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Hunter 350 during its launch event on August 7. We expect the retro-scrambler to be priced at around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

