Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure motorcycles go official in India

Classic Legends has revived the Yezdi brand by launching three motorbikes in India, namely, Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure. The Roadster is the cheapest of the three and its price begins at Rs. 1.98 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicles look sporty and offer lots of features. They draw power from a BS6-compliant 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine sourced from the Jawa Perak.

The Yezdi brand has made a comeback in the Indian market under Classic Legends, the owner of Jawa Motorcycles.

All the three bikes launched in India have been priced competitively and should attract a lot of buyers. The Roadster rivals the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the Scrambler takes on the Honda CB350RS, and the Adventure goes against the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The Roadster has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, pillion backrest, and a peashooter exhaust, while the Scrambler sports a high-mounted fender, upswept exhaust, and tuck-and-roll seat. The Adventure gets panniers, windscreen, and a prominent beak. The bikes sit on a double-cradle frame. They have LED headlights and taillamps, a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument console, a Type-C charger (barring Roadster), and alloy/spoked wheels.

The Yezdi trio is fueled by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. In the Roadster, the mill makes 29.29hp/29Nm. In Scrambler and Adventure models, it generates 28.7hp/28.2Nm and 29.7hp/29.9Nm, respectively. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The three Yezdi bikes are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and three ride modes: Road, Off-road, and Rain. Suspension duties on the Roadster and Scrambler are handled by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, while the Adventure gets telescopic forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The Yezdi Roadster starts at Rs. 1.98 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.06 lakh, the Scrambler is priced between Rs. 2.05-2.11 lakh and the Adventure falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 2.1-2.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).