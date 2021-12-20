Auto Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Benelli TRK 251: Which is better?

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Benelli TRK 251: Which is better?

Published on Dec 20, 2021

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Benelli TRK 251: A comparison

Italian automaker Benelli had launched its TRK 251 adventure motorbike in India last week. The vehicle flaunts a sporty design, a BS6-compliant 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine, and offers several accessories. So, at a price-point of around Rs. 2.5 lakh, should you opt for the TRK 251 or the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which is another great option?

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been on sale in India since February. The bike offers good looks and great features at an affordable price. On the other hand, the Benelli TRK 251 is the brand's first BS6-compliant quarter-liter offering here. The latest addition to the portfolio of roadsters is expected to attract many buyers thanks to its touring elements and impressive appearance.

Design The Himalayan looks more aggressive

Royal Enfield Himalayan sits on a split cradle frame, while TRK 251 is built on a steel trestle chassis. They have a sloping fuel tank, a prominent beak, a stepped-up seat, a rear rack, and a side-slung exhaust. The Himalayan has a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlight, and an LED taillamp, while the TRK 251 offers a digital cluster and full-LED lighting arrangement.

Information The TRK 251 can store more fuel

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has a wheelbase of 1,465mm, a fuel storage capacity of 15-liter, and weighs 199kg. In comparison, the Benelli TRK 251 can store 18-liter of fuel, has a wheelbase of 1,390mm, and tips the scales at 164kg.

Performance The Himalayan packs a bigger engine

The Royal Enfield Himalayan runs on a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Benelli TRK 251 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 249cc single-cylinder motor that makes 25.4hp/21.1Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Up front, the bikes have a telescopic fork suspension

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Benelli TRK 251 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure bike falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 2.1-2.17 lakh, while the Benelli TRK 251 carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.51 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Our vote goes in favor of the TRK 251 as it is lighter, offers better tech features, can store more fuel, and packs a more powerful engine.