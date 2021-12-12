Auto 2022 Suzuki GSX-S125 and GSX-R125 go official in Europe

2022 Suzuki GSX-S125 and GSX-R125 go official in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 12, 2021, 12:00 am

Suzuki reveals 2022 GSX-S125 and GSX-R125 in Europe

Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed the 2022 iterations of its GSX-S125 and GSX-R125 motorbikes for the European markets. As for the highlights, the two vehicles flaunt minor cosmetic changes and get new color options. They draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 124.4cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 15hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new versions of the Suzuki GSX-S125 and GSX-R125 will make their way to dealerships in Europe by early next year and shall raise the competition in the market. Barring a few cosmetic updates and a Euro 5-compliant engine, the bikes are almost similar to their outgoing counterparts. They are unlikely to arrive on our shores in the near future.

Design The bikes have 17-inch alloy wheels and split seats

The Suzuki GSX-S125 is a semi-faired bike while the GSX-R125 is a fully-faired one. They have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a redesigned headlight, refreshed graphics, and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. The S125 is available in Metallic Triton Blue/Titan Black, Pearl Brilliant White/Titan Black, and Titan Black shades, while R125 is offered in Metallic Triton Blue and Titan Black colors.

Information It runs on a 15hp, 124cc engine

The Suzuki GSX-S125 and GSX-R125 are fueled by a Euro 5-compliant 124.4cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 15hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 11Nm at 8,000rpm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Suzuki GSX-S125 and GSX-R125 are equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?

In Europe, the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S125 carries a price tag of €4,300 (around Rs. 3.67 lakh), while the new Suzuki GSX-R125 sports a price figure of €4,650 (roughly Rs. 3.97 lakh).