TVS Jupiter 110 scooter prices hiked marginally in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 11, 2021, 06:29 pm

TVS Jupiter 110 becomes costlier by Rs. 600

TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of its Jupiter 110 scooter in India. Following the latest price hike, the vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 600 and now begins at Rs. 66,273 for the sheet metal wheel version. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a minimalist design and runs on a BS6-compliant 109.7cc, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

In an attempt to increase revenue, TVS Motor Company has now slightly raised the prices of its Jupiter 110 scooter. However, it has received no cosmetic or mechanical changes. However, the vehicle continues to be affordably priced and is a competitive entry in its segment here. At its price point, the two-wheeler goes against rivals such as the Honda Activa 6G.

Design The scooter has a USB charger and retractable hooks

The TVS Jupiter is built on an underbone frame and flaunts an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and retractable hooks. The scooter packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, a utility box at the front, and a USB charger. It rides on blacked-out 12-inch wheels and gets a 21-liter under-seat storage compartment.

Information It is fueled by an 8hp, 110cc engine

The TVS Jupiter is powered by a BS6-compliant 109.7cc, air-cooled engine paired to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.8hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.8Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety It packs a synchronized braking system

In terms of safety equipment, the TVS Jupiter is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a synchronized braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information TVS Jupiter: Pricing

In India, the TVS Jupiter scooter starts at Rs. 66,273 for the model with sheet metal wheels, and goes up to Rs. 76,543 for the range-topping Classic variant (all prices, ex-showroom).