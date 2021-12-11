Auto TVS Apache RTR 160 receives a price hike in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 11, 2021, 03:29 pm

TVS Apache RTR 160 becomes costlier by Rs. 1,500

TVS Motor Company has raised the prices of its Apache RTR 160 bike in India. Following the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,500 and now starts at Rs. 1.06 lakh. As for the highlights, the motorbike has a sleek look and draws power from a BS6-compliant 159cc, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The BS6-compliant version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 has been on sale in India since last year. The company might have hiked its prices in a bid to boost sales. Despite the hike, the two-wheeler is still affordably priced in our market. At its price point, it takes on rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and TVS Raider.

Design The bike has an LED taillamp and upswept exhaust

The TVS Apache RTR 160 sits on a double-cradle frame and has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and sporty graphics. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on alloy wheels. It gets a 12-liter fuel tank and weighs 140kg.

Information It runs on a 15hp, 159cc engine

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 159cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that generates a maximum power of 15.3hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the TVS Apache RTR 160 offers a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a monotube shock absorber on the rear end.

Information TVS Apache RTR 160: Pricing

In India, the drum brake version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.06 lakh, while the disc brake model sports a price figure of Rs. 1.09 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).