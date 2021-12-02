Auto Kia Carens MPV announced; launch in India next year

Kia Carens MPV announced; launch in India next year

Published on Dec 02, 2021

Kia Motors announces its Carens MPV

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has announced that its upcoming MPV in India will be known as Carens. It will break cover on December 16. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will flaunt a stylish look and have a spacious 3-row cabin with several features. It will be offered with an option of petrol and diesel powertrains. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Kia Carens will be the brand's fourth model to join its Indian line-up and shall be based on the Seltos. The car will be manufactured at the company's factory in Anantapur and shall be up for grabs here from the first quarter of next year. The four-wheeler will go against rivals such as the Hyundai ALCAZAR and Maruti Suzuki XL6 (facelift).

Say Hi to Carens, an all-new Kia!



An experience that inspires new beginnings, new ideas, new horizons.



The Kia Carens World Premiere - Join in on 16th Dec’21 @1200Hrs#KiaCarens #TheNextFromKia #MovementThatInspires



Click to set a reminder. — Kia India (@KiaInd) December 1, 2021

Exteriors The car will have roof rails and stylish headlamps

The Kia Carens will have a muscular hood, stylish headlights with integrated DRLs, the brand's new logo, a blacked-out grille surrounded by chrome, and a wide air vent. It should be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights with boomerang-shaped elements will grace the rear. Its wheelbase will be slightly stretched.

Information Petrol and diesel engine choices may be offered

Kia Carens is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 113.4hp/144Nm, or a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 113.4hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the MPV should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The four-wheeler will get parking sensors and multiple airbags

Kia Carens might have a spacious cabin, featuring auto climate control, three rows of seats, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, an engine immobilizer, and EBD should ensure the passengers' safety. It should also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Kia Carens in India will be disclosed next year. However, the vehicle is likely to carry a premium over the Seltos, which begins at Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).