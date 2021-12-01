Auto Prior to unveiling, design of new-generation Genesis G90 revealed

Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis is expected to unveil its new-generation G90 sedan next year. In the latest development, the brand has revealed the design of the upcoming car. The official pictures suggest that it has a clamshell bonnet, designer alloy wheels, and a full-width taillight. Under the hood, it might be fueled by petrol or an electric powertrain. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The long-wheelbase version of the new Genesis G90 might make its way to India in the future. The car will probably arrive here as a completely-built unit (CBU) and will take on rivals such as the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Audi A8. On its arrival, the competition in the luxury sedan segment will increase to a great extent.

Exteriors The car has a pentagonal grille and 20-inch wheels

The new Genesis G90 flaunts a sloping roofline, a clamshell hood, a massive pentagonal grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlamps with the brand's "Two-Line" design. It is flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels with an abstract look. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a full-width taillight, and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information It might be fueled by a 375hp, 3.5-liter engine

The upcoming Genesis G90 may be fueled by a 3.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 375hp of power and 530Nm of peak torque. An electric powertrain with an output of 365hp/700Nm might also be available.

Interiors The sedan will get multiple airbags and touchscreen infotainment console

The upcoming Genesis G90 is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring key-less entry, auto climate control, parking sensors, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and EBD.

Information 2022 Genesis G90: Pricing

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Genesis G90 are currently unavailable. If it arrives in India, it should sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).