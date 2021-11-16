A look at the best features of Porsche Taycan

German automaker Porsche had launched its Taycan sports car in India in two trim levels last week. It has a head-turning look and draws power from a twin-motor electric powertrain. The car also has several tech-based features and a luxurious cabin, including a panoramic sunroof and heated rear seats. Let us take a look at some of its highlights.

Why does the story matter?

The Porsche Taycan is the brand's first all-electric model and appeals to customers searching for zero-emission performance cars. The Taycan has witnessed phenomenal success in the global markets and has sold 28,640 units in the first nine months of this year. It will surely increase competition in the growing segment of luxury electric four-wheelers in our country.

Design

The Porsche Taycan flaunts a sculpted bonnet and inverted 4-point LED headlamps with matrix beams. It also gets "aircurtains" ahead of the front wheels, which improve aerodynamics, a 3-stage rear spoiler, and automatically extending door handles. A "PORSCHE" logo with a glass effect and a full-width light strip grace the rear end of the sports car.

Technology

There is no shortage of screens inside the Porsche Taycan. An 8.4-inch display on the center console provides access to settings, luggage compartment, and Apple CarPlay, while a 10.9-inch panel on the dashboard controls audio and navigation, among other functions. There is also a driver-focused 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster, an optional head-up display, and an analog compass on the dashboard.

Features

Porsche Taycan offers a voice assistant called "Voice Pilot" that gives replies when the keyword "Hey Porsche" is used. Operation using both touch and voice commands is also possible. For example, you can point to the map and say "Start navigation." The car also offers a bevy of driver assistance features, including lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping, and comfort access.

Interiors

When it comes to interiors, sustainability and minimalism are areas of focus in the Porsche Taycan. The carpet and floor mats are made of a recycled fiber called Econyl, which is manufactured from used fishing nets. It also gets optional OLEA club leather upholstery. The physical buttons have been mostly replaced with touch-sensitive controls and even the AC outlets have become slat-free.

Platform

The Porsche Taycan's battery is based on the 800V architecture instead of the 400V used in other cars. This results in better drive performance and improved charging. It also packs an automatically switching 2-speed transmission. It is placed on the rear axle and ensures improved acceleration. The Porsche Recuperation Management (PRM) recuperates up to 90% of braking energy and transforms it into extra kilometers.