#NewsBytesExplainer: How Anti-lock Braking System works in bikes and cars

Anti-lock Braking System or ABS is a safety equipment that prevents the wheels of your vehicle from getting locked under emergency and harsh braking conditions. The latest safety regulations in India now demand the availability of ABS in all two- and four-wheelers. Here, we understand how Anti-lock Braking System works and the different options available for vehicles.

What is the purpose of ABS?

When you apply brakes on a non-ABS vehicle, the brakes can lock due to high pressure. This causes the wheels to stop turning which further makes the tires skid and therefore, hard to stop/manure the vehicle. With ABS, sensors detect any lock up in the wheels and rapidly pulse the brake callipers to prevent wheel lock up, allowing the driver to take evasive action.

How does it work?

The electronic control unit (ECU) reads the signal from sensors present on the wheels and then sends signals to the valve of the respective wheel to reduce the brake pressure. The wheel accelerates again and the ECU sends the signal to increase the brake pressure, and hence brakes are applied. The process is repeated until the braking becomes normal.

ABS ensures a surefooted braking even on wet roads

Anti-lock Braking System helps to stop sooner during emergency braking and also maintains steering/handle control of your car/bike when stopping distances are increased. It provides a powerful grip on wet surfaces as well to prevent skidding.

What are the different types of Anti-lock Braking Systems?

In cars, there are three types of ABS, including four-channel, three-channel, and one-channel ABS. Four-channel ABS is the most in-use and accurate. It has sensors applied on all four wheels of a car whereas in the three-channel one, only three wheel sensors are available. In the single-channel ABS, only one ABS sensor is available on the rear axle.

Two-wheelers are available with single- or dual-channel ABS

While there are four ABS choices in cars and other four-wheelers, scooters and motorcycles are equipped with either a single-channel or dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the road.