Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 SUV debuts at Rs. 42.33 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 07, 2021, 02:48 pm

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 goes official in India

The range-topping Legender trim of the Toyota Fortuner SUV has received an all-wheel-drive version in India. The car has a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin with a bevy of features like ambient lighting and a wireless smartphone charger. Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 201hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlamps and 18-inch wheels

The Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 has a sculpted hood, a sleek grille with Piano Black accents, split quad LED headlights, and 'Catamaran Style' bumpers. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear. The SUV flaunts a Pearl White shade with a black-colored roof.

Information

It is fueled by a 201hp, 2.8-liter engine

The Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 runs on a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 201hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The vehicle gets USB ports and seven airbags

The Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 has a 7-seater cabin, featuring a black and maroon-colored theme, ambient lighting, rear USB ports, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4: Pricing

In India, the Toyota Fortuner's top-end Legender 4X4 variant sports a price-figure of Rs. 42.33 lakh. For reference, the standard model starts at Rs. 30.73 lakh and goes up to Rs. 42.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).