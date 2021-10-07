Bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 now open in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 07, 2021, 02:28 pm

Mahindra is now accepting bookings for XUV700 in India

Mahindra has started accepting bookings for its flagship SUV, the XUV700, in India. Test drives of the four-wheeler have also started in cities such as Jaipur, Cuttack, Kanpur, Surat, Nashik, Patna, and Kochi, among others. The SUV starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base MX petrol 5-seater model and goes up to Rs. 22.89 lakh for the AX7 Luxury AT AWD variant.

Exteriors

The car has roof rails and 18-inch wheels

Mahindra XUV700 sits on the W601 monocoque platform and has a grille with vertical chromed slats, a sculpted bonnet, and LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch steel or 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a sculpted tailgate, and a silver skid plate are available on the rear.

Information

It is available with two engine choices

Mahindra XUV700 runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 197hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk, 4-cylinder diesel mill that is available in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets a panoramic sunroof and seven airbags

The Mahindra XUV700 has a panoramic sunroof, an engine start/stop button, 6-way power-adjustable seats, a 12-speaker 3D surround sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and AdrenoX connected car technology. For safety, Dynamic Stability Program (DSP), seven airbags, a rear-view camera, and ADAS are available.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base-end MX (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 22.89 lakh for the range-topping AX7 Luxury AT AWD (diesel) variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).