Mahindra XUV700 to be launched in India by October

Mahindra is working on the successor of its XUV500, called the XUV700. In the latest development, Autocar India has reported that the upcoming flagship SUV will be announced by October this year.

As for the key highlights, it will come with a refreshed styling, a host of features inside the cabin, and petrol as well as diesel engine options.

It will have larger dimensions than the XUV500

The Mahindra XUV700 will likely feature an updated bodywork, featuring a multi-slat chrome grille, a muscular bonnet, a new tailgate, C-shaped headlamps, LED DRLs, and new taillights.

On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Dimensions-wise, the vehicle will have a longer wheelbase and will be wider than the XUV500.

The four-wheeler will be available with two engine choices

The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 185hp, 2.2-liter, 4-cylinder mHawk diesel motor and a 190hp, 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder mFalcon turbo-petrol mill. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

There will be various enhanced safety features on offer

The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to have a 6/7-seater cabin with automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The car should also be equipped with numerous safety features including multiple airbags, Autonomous Driving Assist Systems (ADAS), electronic parking brake, and hill hold control.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

Mahindra will announce the pricing and availability details of the XUV700 at the time of launch, which is expected to take place by October. However, considering the specifications and features, it is likely to start at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).