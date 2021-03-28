German automaker BMW will launch the 2021 version of its 6 Series GT car in India on April 8. To recall, it was unveiled in May 2020. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports a refreshed look and has a spacious cabin with many features. Here, it should be offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car sports a large kidney grille

The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT has a coupe-like roof, a muscular bonnet, a large kidney grille, a refreshed bumper, and LED headlights with twin L-shaped LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Split LED taillights, a blacked-out diffuser, and twin trapezoidal exhaust pipes grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors The vehicle has a tech-savvy cabin

The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT has a spacious cabin with leather upholstery, 4-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a power steering wheel. It houses a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment console with BMW's latest connected car technology. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are available.

Engines Three BS6 engines should be offered

In India, the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT should be offered with three BS6-compliant engines. A 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 258hp/400Nm, a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor that generates 190hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel unit in M Sport guise that churns out 286hp/650Nm and 340hp/700Nm depending on tune. All the engines should be linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information 2021 BMW 6 Series GT: Pricing and availability