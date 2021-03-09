Kia Motors has teased its 2022 EV6 crossover. It will be unveiled in the first quarter of this year and go on sale in summer. As for the highlights, the car will sport a 2019 Imagine concept-inspired design and shall be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It will deliver a range of over 483km on a single charge. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will have a unique taillight setup

The 2022 Kia EV6 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sculpted bonnet with strong creases, a blacked-out grille with the company's new logo, and slim LED headlamps. It will be flanked by flush-fitted door handles, sleek ORVMs, and large wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and ducktail LED taillights will be available on the rear. The lighting cluster will have a comb-type look.

Interiors The vehicle should have a spacious cabin with many features

Details pertaining to the interiors of the 2022 Kia EV6 are yet to be revealed. However, it should have a spacious cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Performance Four minutes of charging shall offer a range of 100km

The 2022 Kia EV6 will be based on Hyundai's E-GMP platform and shall sprint from 0-96km/h in just 3.5 seconds. The car will also deliver a range of over 483km. Thanks to the company's proprietary fast-charging technology, it will take nearly 18 minutes to charge the battery from 10-80% and just four minutes of charging shall offer a range of around 100km.

Information 2022 Kia EV6: Pricing and availability