South Korean automaker Hyundai will unveil its first electric mid-sized crossover, the IONIQ 5, on February 23. To recall, it was showcased as the 45 Concept two years back. The vehicle shall be based on the company's E-GMP platform. It will also have an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin made from eco-friendly materials. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car will ride on 20-inch wheels

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be built on the company's new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It will have a sporty look, featuring a clamshell bonnet, a fully enclosed grille, and rectangular-shaped headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. There should be sleek taillights and "IONIQ 5" lettering on the rear end.

Interiors There will be adjustable front row seats inside

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 will have a spacious cabin made of sustainable materials like bio paint, eco-processed leather, as well as natural and recycled fibers. Electronically adjustable front row seats with a recline function, a center console that can be slid back and forth, a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options, multiple airbags, and a rear-view camera, should also be available.

Power It can also supply power for external consumption

Hyundai is yet to reveal the powertrain details of IONIQ 5. However, as per a prior report, it will offer support for a vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging option so that it can function as a 110/220V power supply. The vehicle shall deliver a combined power output of 308.7hp and thanks to its ultra-fast charging option and travel for over 100km on a five-minute charge.

Information Hyundai IONIQ 5: Availability